Labels for Venture Capitalists Men who take six months of parental leave are labeled “losers” and are chastised.

Joe Lonsdale, a venture capitalist, has created a Twitter storm by calling any notable man who takes time off to care for his infant a “failure.”

Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, was reacting to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s decision to take time off to care for his child.

“Wow. It’s wonderful for fathers to spend time with their children and support their mothers, but any man in a position of power who takes six months off to care for a newborn is a loser. Men used to have babies and work harder to care for their future – it was the proper macho response back then “According to Lonsdale’s tweet,

Several people chastised the post, including the founders of another venture funding firm, Initialized.

Alexis Ohanian and Garry Tan defended their four-month parental leave policy. Tan, who had taken the leave, told Bloomberg that he hoped his employees would do the same.

“Initialized has a four-month leave policy, and I used all four months to ensure that everyone at Initialized was confident in their abilities. Respect that people have various priorities, but becoming a father is fantastic, and life is about more than work and money “Tan sent an email on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lonsdale responded to a number of criticisms of his viewpoints.

“Sad that apparently many men actually believe in pretending to be the same as a woman and taking 100% time off for six months for a newborn, vs taking some weeks and part time off and then investing their time off with family in more logical and measured ways,” Lonsdale wrote in response to a comment on his post.

In response to criticism from people who hadn’t taken the six-month leave, Lonsdale wrote: “I’m not sure why those who didn’t take six months off as fathers are outraged – it’s patently ridiculous for a leader, and even the most woke commenters here take less. Without taking irresponsible leave, you can adore your children and spend a lot of time with them.” Flexport Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., and Oculus, which was acquired by Facebook Inc., are among Lonsdale’s venture investments. He also co-founded the Cicero Institute with his wife, which focuses on criminal justice, health care, and other issues.