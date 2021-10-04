Kyrsten Sinema’s video Being confronted in the bathroom by an activist has been viewed over 4 million times.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was challenged by a young activist who followed her into the bathroom, and the video has received over 4 million views on social media.

The video, which was posted to the Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) Twitter account, showed teenage activists following Sinema around Arizona State University on Sunday.

LUCHA activists sought to speak with Sinema about her opposition to President Joe Biden’s broad economic recovery plan, which has bipartisan backing.

When Sinema entered the restroom, activists trailed her inside and videotaped her as she entered one of the stalls.

“We pounded down doors for you to get you elected,” one individual could be heard saying off-camera. And if you don’t support what you promised us, we may remove you from office in the same way we got you elected.”

Then there was a brief delay as a flush could be heard from one of the restroom stalls.

Blanca, an activist, said she was brought to the United States when she was three years old and said, “In 2020, both my grandparents were deported because to SB 1070, and I’m here because I feel we need a pathway to citizenship.” My grandfather died two weeks ago, and I was unable to travel to Mexico due to the lack of a road to citizenship.”

BREAKING: Blanca, an undocumented kid from Arizona, confronts @SenatorSinema in her ASU classroom. “In 2010, both of my grandparents were deported as a result of SB1070… My grandfather died two weeks ago, and I was unable to travel to Mexico due to the lack of a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2

3 October 2021 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA AZ)

The Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act of 2010 allowed police officers to attempt to verify an individual’s immigration status during a “lawful stop, detention, or arrest,” as described in SB 1070.

When Sinema came from the restroom, one of the protestors began to chastise her for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better legislation.

Sinema avoided eye contact with the protester and was caught on camera washing her hands.

The video has been seen over 4 million times and has a total of. This is a condensed version of the information.