Kyrsten Sinema is sarcastically mocking her constituents. MSNBC host slams Democrat Bill Clinton.

Kyrsten Sinema is sarcastically mocking her constituents. MSNBC host slams Democrat

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell was enraged by Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to explain why her party’s infrastructure package needed her backing.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) are the party’s two holdouts on the $3.5 trillion measure, which has no GOP support and can only pass through reconciliation if all 50 Democrats in the upper chamber approve it.

In what he described as a “bit of a mutiny” over the measure, O’Donnell echoed the worries of Democrats who want to know what the lawmakers want to modify in the package and publicly specify their requests.

He compared the tactics of the “experienced senator” Manchin, who, while intransigent, was at least eager to speak to the media, in his tirade on Wednesday.

“You may not agree with what he says, but he appears to have a sense of public accountability,” O’Donnell remarked. He went on to say, “This is not true of the first-term senator from Arizona,” alluding to Sinema.

“The most strange thing about the way Senator Sinema works, is that she does not seem to believe in any type of public accountability at all,” O’Donnell added, describing her as “not an experienced legislator” without an experienced staff.

The anchor played two clips, one of which contrasted Manchin’s reaction to a reporter’s question about what he wanted in the bill with Sinema’s response to a question about how she should explain herself to progressives who are dissatisfied by her attitude.

In the video, she says, “I’m in the Senate.” She responded, “I’m plainly in front of the elevator,” when a reporter added that progressives in the Senate were also “frustrated they don’t know where you are either.”

These responses, in O’Donnell’s perspective, were “so much worse” than “not saying anything” since she appeared to be “mocking the fundamental concept of public accountability” and “laughing at her constituents and people all over this country who support that law.”

“I have never seen a Democratic senator act like that, not once,” O’Donnell added. Never, ever.

“There is no playbook for negotiating with a senator who speaks in that manner,” he added.

Sinema’s office has been approached for comment by this publication.

