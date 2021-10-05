Kyrsten Sinema is overheard saying she wants to hear from constituents. She was granted her wish.

The Daily Poster and I collaborated on this story.

Months before Arizonans began video Sen. Kyrsten Sinema repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her political opinions, she told restaurant lobbyists how critical it is for senators to listen to their constituents and to explain their positions and rationale on topics.

In April, Sinema stated, “Senators need to hear from their constituents.” “It makes a huge impact to hear from constituents early and often… You shouldn’t assume that just because someone is a Republican or a Democrat, you know exactly where they stand on issues. They may take a public stance on an issue, but it is also their obligation to represent their constituency. You can also offer them with critical information to assist them in representing their constituents to the best of their abilities.”

“There will be individuals who agree with you on an issue, and there will be people who disagree with you on an issue,” Sinema continued, urging residents to “be polite.” That, in my perspective, is normal and acceptable. However, it is always preferable to hold a meeting so that everyone is aware of your position and you can explain why you are in it. And having that meeting is important regardless of how someone feels about the subject in general.”

Sinema made the remarks during the National Restaurant Association’s (NRA) annual public relations conference, a virtual event aimed at assisting restaurant owners in lobbying legislators efficiently. Sean Kennedy, the NRA’s executive vice president of public affairs, met with the senator about his wife’s fundraising firm, which raises funds for her campaign and leadership PAC. In March, Sinema assisted in the defeat of $15 minimum wage legislation, which was a top target for the restaurant lobby.

“You must be held accountable.”

Six months later, Sinema is defying her own counsel, refusing to listen to or engage with people concerned that she has emerged as a major hurdle for Democrats as they strive to pass President Joe Biden’s economic, climate, and health-care agendas in a $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan.

Sinema hasn’t said much, if anything, about what she’s been up to in public. This is a condensed version of the information.