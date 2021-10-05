Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) In a viral video, an activist ambushes him at the airport.

When Kyrsten Sinema arrived to Washington, D.C., she was seen being confronted by activists over her failure to back President Joe Biden’s huge spending proposal.

The Arizona senator was challenged by the activist as she passed through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on her way back to the capital on Monday, according to video of the event that has been viewed over 200,000 times on Twitter.

Footage circulated on social media of an activist strolling alongside Senator Kyrsten Sinema as she was on the phone.

“I wanted to ask if you could explain to the American people why you are planning on cutting from Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan,” the protester said in the encounter, which was widely posted on Twitter.

“Do you want to cut climate priorities?” the activist continued. Is it eldercare or childcare that you want to cut?”

Sinema can then be seen reaching her hand out to the activist, as if to ask her to stop speaking on the phone while continuing to do so.

However, the activist persisted in interrogating Sinema, later saying, “I’m just trying to get an explanation for the American people.”

NEW: Watch as Kyrsten Sinema deflects further questions from @kunoorojha about why she’s sabotaging huge investments in sustainable energy, affordable childcare, housing, and other areas: pic.twitter.com/MCZj9ma99c

— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) 4 Oct 2021

Sinema was also seen being questioned by other protestors about her refusal to support the Build Back Better Act.

In video obtained by This website, Sinema did not appear to respond to any of the protestors’ inquiries and continued walking through the airport.

The incident is the most recent of at least three times protestors have filmed their interactions with Sinema.

Living United for Change in Arizona protestors followed Sinema into the bathroom of an Arizona college on Sunday, demanding that she endorse the Build Back Better Act.

On a flight from Arizona to Washington, D.C., she was accosted by a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.

The Arizona Dream Act Coalition uploaded video of the interaction on Twitter, and it was later revealed that the woman who challenged Sinema was Karina Ruiz, who had aided in Sinema’s election in 2018.

Sinema and the activist have been contacted by this website.