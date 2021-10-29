Kyrie Irving’s COVID vaccine should be administered ‘as soon as possible,’ according to the Nets’ owner.

Kyrie Irving should get vaccinated against COVID-19 “as soon as possible,” according to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai.

“If the New York mandate is still in effect, he must get vaccinated in order to return. And don’t ask me when the New York mandate will be changed or not “On Friday, Tsai told ESPN. “Again, if you ask the individuals who make choices at the city level, they’ll tell you that we’re going to rely on science, on what the health department says [in order to proceed].” Irving has refused to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus since the start of the NBA season, prompting the Nets to ban him from playing with the team, as General Manager Sean Marks said earlier this month.

“Given the developing nature of the issue and after careful consideration,” Marks stated in an October 12 statement, “we have determined Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.” “At this time, his decision limits his capacity to be a full-time team member, and we will not allow any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.” Irving was barred from playing in any of the Nets’ home games prior to Marks’ declaration due to New York City’s COVID-19 immunization policy.

Tsai claimed in a recent interview with ESPN that he hasn’t spoken with Irving since the team’s announcement on October 12, but that he respects his opposition to the shot.

"Kyrie obviously has his own beliefs, which I appreciate. However, we must make a decision as a group. This isn't a decision that has anything to do with him. This is a decision concerning our future as a group "Tsai explained. "And having a team with a player that comes in and out, with no home games and only away games, is simply not tenable for us. So, how do you go about practicing?" While some have chastised Irving for his anti-vaccine attitude, a group of demonstrators recently gathered outside the team's arena, the Barclays Center, with posters reading "Stand with Kyrie." Tsai told ESPN that he doesn't think so.