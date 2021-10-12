Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the Brooklyn Nets until he has been vaccinated, according to the general manager.

Former NBA champion Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is vaccinated against COVID-19, the team stated on Tuesday.

Irving’s immunization status will prevent him from participating in games and practices, according to Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

“We have decided that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the club until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Marks stated, citing the shifting nature of the issue. “Kyrie has made a personal decision, and we accept his right to make that decision.” “At this time, his choice limits his capacity to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not allow any member of our team to participate with part-time availability,” concluded the general manager. “It is critical that we continue to develop team chemistry and adhere to our long-standing values of cooperation and sacrifice. Our season’s championship ambitions have not altered, and in order to reach them, every member of our organization must work together.” Because of New York City’s vaccine mandate, Irving has been unable to play in home games due to his reluctance to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving would be barred from playing with the club during road games in Los Angeles and San Francisco under similar regulations.

