Kylie Minogue is returning to Australia after 30 years in the United Kingdom to be closer to her family and friends.

According to The Mirror, the 53-year-old singer has opted to return to her own country after realizing she missed spending more time with her family in Melbourne during the lockdown.

“This is something she has been thinking about for a while,” a source close to the pop singer stated. She had time to think about where she wants to be located this year while she was in Australia for an extended period due to travel restrictions.

“She spends much of her life on the road or traveling, like many artists, so she doesn’t expect this to be a big adjustment for her because she’s never in one location for long.”

“Covid has given her a lot of time to think about the future, and she wants to spend more time with her family when she isn’t traveling, so she plans to base herself in Australia.”

The celebrity has shifted the service address for her four main businesses to an address in Hawthorn, a Melbourne suburb, according to freshly filed paperwork.

Her parents Carol and Ron, as well as her brother Brendon and sister Dannii, as well as her nephew Ethan, live in Australia, according to The Mirror.

The decision to relocate represents a shift that seemed implausible a year ago. In a September 2020 interview, she expressed her belief that her boyfriend, Paul Solomons, would not want to relocate.

Paul, 46, reportedly left his work in London last month in order to spend more time in Australia, according to sources.

The duo is currently in the United Kingdom, where Kylie is preparing to release new songs. Kylie, her debut album, was released 33 years ago.

“Her passion for London and the UK remains undiminished, and she will still be here a lot,” the insider added.