Kylie Jenner’s ‘wonderful’ £27 Kylie Skin toner has left Boots customers speechless.

Kylie Skin’s “wonderful” £27 toner has received rave reviews from Boots customers.

Beauty fans were ecstatic to learn that Kylie Skin, the brand developed by reality TV and social media sensation Kylie Jenner, is now available in Boots shops and on the company’s website.

Millions of followers follow the skincare line and its sibling beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, eager to get their hands on the brand’s renowned lip kits and new product and stock launches.

Kylie Skin's Vanilla Milk Facial Toner, which has received a slew of five-star reviews on Boots' website.

The toner, which costs £27, is alcohol-free and “helps balance your skin and prepares for the following hydration step,” according to the product description. Moisturizing glycerin, squalane, apple extract, and avocado oil are among the ingredients that help “smooth and enhance the appearance of pores.”

In the reviews area, thousands of customers have expressed their opinions on the toner.

“Both my 8-year-old daughter and I (35), enjoy this stuff,” Mari stated. It helps my skin feel so rejuvenated without making it even more oily during the day, since I have oily skin. Which is incredibly difficult to come by!” “I adore love love,” Krystal said. Pores have shrunk in size. The toner smells nice, doesn’t dry out, and does the job!” “AMAZING!!!” stated Nish in their five-star evaluation, which he labeled “10/10 recommend.” The gentle scent is relaxing, and it feels wonderful on my skin.” “This is the only toner my skin tolerates; I’ve tried so many toners in the past and they all left my skin irritated and dry, but not this one!” Jennifer said. This toner refreshes and tightens my pores, and it’s my first step after cleansing every day!” “Can’t say if this truly does anything good for my skin,” Jasmin remarked, “but my skin appears a LOT smoother since using this extremely light toner.” It also smells lovely.”

“I really like this product,” Mary commented. I tried a few different toners and ended myself breaking out. This is my second purchase, and I intend to keep doing so.”

