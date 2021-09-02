Kyle Walker-Peters is enquiring about Everton transfers as PSG value for Richarlison rises.

Salomon Rondon arrived on deadline day, while Moise Kean returned to Juventus, but there were lots of other probable transactions that never materialized.

The Toffees’ quest for a right-back to partner Seamus Coleman was well-documented, with Arsenal refusing to let Ainsley Maitland-Niles join, while Chelsea were also interested in Porto’s Luis Diaz.

Finch Farm, on the other hand, was rumored to be working on other potential agreements, both incoming and exiting.

With the transfer market tales still unfolding, here’s a round-up of all the latest Everton news, rumours, and gossip from around the world.

Rafa Benitez will not turn his back on James Rodriguez at Everton, but the club will look for transfer options.

Rafa Benitez’s hunt for a right-back extended into the closing days of the transfer window, with Everton’s bids for Maitland-Niles and Rangers’ Nathan Patterson both being rejected.

The Toffees made a late enquiry for Kyle Walker-Peters, but Southampton “weren’t entertaining any deal,” according to Daily Telegraph columnist Mike McGrath.

The 24-year-old is also said to have had a similar approach from his former club Tottenham, who recruited Emerson Royal from Barcelona after he was released by Barcelona.

Walker-Peters, who played 30 times for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side last season, has now lost his starting spot to new signing Valentino Livramento, with his solitary start this season coming at left-back.

Richarlison had been mentioned as a possible successor for Kylian Mbappe if the French striker’s unexpected move to Real Madrid had gone through.

Richarlison would have reportedly been the target of a €90 million proposal from the French club if he had hooked up with former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, according to Goal Brazil.

According to the report, manager Mauricio Pochettino had given his OK to the transfer of the Everton forward.

Real Madrid is said to have made an offer of up to €220 million for Mbappe, though the Parisian’s sporting director Leonardo is said to have stopped answering calls from the Spanish club.

Two of Everton's three league games have been started by Mason Holgate.