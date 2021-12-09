Kyle Wade Clinkscales, who vanished in 1976, may have been found in a car pulled from Alabama Creek.

Sheriff’s officials claimed Wednesday that bones found in a 1974 Pinto dragged from a stream in Cusseta, Alabama, possibly belong to Kyle Wade Clinkscales, who vanished in the Pinto while driving back to Auburn University from Georgia over 45 years ago.

On Tuesday, a man called 911 to report a vehicle he thought he saw in the creek. The car was hauled over, and authorities discovered two human bones, as well as Clinkscales’ identification and credit cards, according to Sheriff James Woodruff of Troup County, Georgia.

Clinkscales, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, departed LaGrange, Georgia, on Jan. 12, 1976, intending to drive 45 miles back to Auburn, but never arrived. According to news accounts, he worked as a bartender in LaGrange.

During a press conference, Woodruff stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate if the bones are those of Clinkscales. He also stated that the FBI is on the lookout for other bones.

“We’ve been looking for this young man and this car for 45 years,” he stated. “We’ve emptied lakes, looked here and there, and tested this hypothesis and that idea, and it’s always come up with nothing.” Clinkscales’ father died in 2007 and his mother died this year, according to Woodruff. He was the only child in his family.

Woodruff stated, “It was always her hope that he would come home.” “It was always our hope that we would be able to locate him for her before she died. I can breathe a sigh of comfort just knowing that we have possibly located him and his vehicle.” Clinkscales was slain, according to Troup County authorities. According to press sources, they detained two persons in connection with his disappearance in 2005 after his parents received a call from a man who said he watched their son’s body being covered in concrete in a bucket and put into a pond when he was 7 years old.

The two individuals were charged with making false claims. At the time, the district attorney, Pete Skandalakis, claimed he decided not to indict one of those people. The other was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to two counts of making false statements. This is a condensed version of the information.