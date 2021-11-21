Kyle Scheele’s Fake Meal Ad Prank has been seen over 23 million times on YouTube.

Kyle Scheele, a Missouri author and motivational speaker, did not want to construct a phony advertisement of himself, but was intrigued by the idea after asking an employee about taking home a cardboard cutout of rapper Post Malone.

The employee informed Scheele he had no idea where the cutouts came from and was unsure if they could be removed because no one on staff dealt with them.

With this knowledge, Scheele devised a joke that led to the creation of his own cardboard cutout advertisement.

Scheele stated in a TikTok video that went viral earlier this week: “Okay, that’s it. I’m going to put a cardboard cutout of myself in a gas station.” @kylescheele Some friends want to recruit you for a multilevel marketing company, while I recruit you for a RHC (reverse heist crew). #heist #cardboardcutout original sound – kylescheele He went to a graphic designer, who created a life-size cutout of him standing with a guitar whose body was shaped like a pizza for a fictitious “Kyle Scheele Meal.”

Later, Scheele added: “My dream has always been to have my own influencer lunch. So what if it needs to be at a petrol station?” Scheele carried the cardboard cutout advertisement to a Kum & Go store in Springfield and left it inside once it was finished.

The employees, according to Scheele, seemed unconcerned about the new advertisement that had arrived in their store.

The video of Scheele’s prank has been viewed by over 23 million people, with the clip alone receiving over 4 million likes.

In a tweet on November 17, Kum & Go recognized the prank, which included a screengrab of social media people discussing the Kyle Scheele Meal.

“What is all this about?” read the tweet.

