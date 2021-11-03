Kyle Rittenhouse’s Trial Update: Lawyer Claims Teen Was Attacked “Like An Animal” Before Shooting.

Kyle Rittenhouse was beaten “like an animal” before shooting two unarmed individuals and injuring another during anti-police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over a year ago, according to the teen’s lawyer.

Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle when he chased down an unarmed Joseph Rosenbaum along Sheridan Road on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, and shot him four times, including a fatal shot to the 36-year-back, old’s according to a prosecutor testifying in the homicide trial of Rittenhouse.

According to KOMU 8, citing Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, the youngster then fatally shot an unarmed Anthony Huber, 26, before shooting and wounded an armed Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26.

Rittenhouse subsequently walked away from the scene, still armed, with his hands up, but police ignored him and did not arrest him. He returned home and surrendered himself in the next morning at his local police station.

According to Binger, the teen shooter, who is now facing many charges in connection with the crime, was the only one of hundreds who killed someone the night people gathered on the streets to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days previously.

The teen’s lawyer, Mark Richards, claimed his client was an outlier because Rittenhouse “was the only one chased by Joseph Rosenbaum that evening,” according to The New York Times.

According to Law & Crime, Rittenhouse’s defense claimed that the adolescent only shot his weapon after receiving “flat out threats” that he would be assassinated by Rosenbaum.

Richards told the Kenosha County Circuit Court, “Kyle Rittenhouse safeguarded himself, protected his pistol so it couldn’t be taken — used against him or other people.” “And the other people who didn’t observe the shooting attacked him like an animal on the street.” According to reports, the shooter’s defense described Huber and Grosskreutz, the latter of whom was paralyzed by the shooting, as aggressors. The two were described by prosecutors as people attempting to halt an active shooter.

Huber bludgeoned Rittenhouse with a skateboard, and the persons near Rittenhouse possessed objects that could have been used as fatal weapons, such as a flashlight and a chain, according to Richards.

An unidentified individual was also shown on camera kicking Rittenhouse in the face, knocking him "down on his back" and "in the."