Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is adjourned after he collapses and hyperventilates on the stand.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in Wisconsin was adjourned on Wednesday morning after Rittenhouse began crying excessively on the stand.

On the seventh day of the trial, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder called for a brief recess after Rittenhouse sobbed while telling what transpired on the evening of August 25, 2020.

While trying to describe an encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot by Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old became struck with emotion and began crying and hyperventilating.

“Take a deep breath, Kyle,” Rittenhouse’s lead attorney instructed his client, who was unable to speak.

Rittenhouse’s mother, who was in the courtroom, started crying as well.

Rittenhouse is charged with six counts in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuries to Gaige Grosskreutz, which occurred during a night of racial justice protests in Kenosha.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.