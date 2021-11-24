Kyle Rittenhouse’s QAnon followers turn on him after he refers to Lin Wood as “insane.”

Following Kyle Rittenhouse’s admission in an interview that his former attorney is “crazy,” QAnon members have turned on him.

During an interview with NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday, Rittenhouse, 18, slammed Wood and said the attorney was fired last year over QAnon and election fraud accusations.

Last year, the adolescent, who was cleared of all charges after fatally shooting two people and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, dubbed QAnon supporter Wood “crazy.”

“How he thinks he’s God and he just says all these odd things,” Rittenhouse explained when asked what he meant. “We’re going to put that child in jail because there won’t be any civil or criminal cases in the election,” for example, which is total nonsense.” Following the interview, Wood, who also denies keeping bail money meant for Rittenhouse, informed his 767,000 Telegram subscribers about the claims about his mental state.

“I am sane and I am not God,” Wood wrote in his post. I’m reminded, though, that the identical accusations were leveled against Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, almost 2,000 years ago, as justification for crucifying him when he died for our sins. His sacrifice was significant, but mine was insignificant.

“I’m curious what my approximately 3-year-old grandson would think of our humanity when he reads about the things written about his grandfather because he fought for freedom, sought to serve others, and followed Jesus Christ years from now?”

It all depends on who writes history, I suppose. The most important thing to me is what my Lord and Savior thinks of me. That is, in fact, all that counts to me.” He also claimed to have signed a “personal guaranty on a $150,000 promissory note” to get Rittenhouse “out of jail as soon as possible” after his arrest. Following the Rittenhouse interviews with Fox News and NewsNation, QAnon influencers rallied behind Wood, a significant player in the conspiracy movement, with many assuming the adolescent was being influenced behind the camera.

