Kyle Rittenhouse’s policy on Facebook is being rolled back. After acquittal, posts of support will be permitted.

Following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of all charges for fatally shooting two people and injured another during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Facebook has lifted restrictions on users posting comments of support for him.

The BBC was the first to publish the company’s policy change, which included removing a setting that caused a list of blank pages to appear when someone searched for Rittenhouse’s name.

“We rolled back the limits we had in place after the Kenosha verdict that prevented search results from returning information connected to key phrases like Kyle Rittenhouse,” said Andy Stone, a representative for Facebook’s parent company Meta, in a statement.

“While we will continue to delete anything that celebrates the deaths of those slain in Kenosha,” Stone wrote, “we will no longer remove content that praises or supports Rittenhouse.”

Rittenhouse will also be permitted to rejoin Meta platforms, including Facebook, according to Stone. He has the option of requesting the restoration of former accounts or creating new ones.

After the shooting on August 2020, Facebook implemented the Rittenhouse ban. On August 27, 2020, Brian Fishman, the former director of Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organizations division, announced the company’s policy on Twitter.

After the shooting on August 2020, Facebook implemented the Rittenhouse ban. On August 27, 2020, Brian Fishman, the former director of Facebook's Dangerous Individuals and Organizations division, announced the company's policy on Twitter.

"We declared the shooting a mass murder yesterday and took down the shooter's Facebook and Instagram profiles. We're also eliminating praise and support for the shooter, and we've blocked searches for his name on our platforms, as is typical procedure in these cases," Fishman said at the time on Twitter. "Too many catastrophes like those in Kenosha have occurred. Companies like Facebook owe it to the public to investigate the impact of internet content on such violence—and to take steps to prevent it."

Fishman just left Facebook, saying on October 28 that he will be leaving on November 19 to pursue other opportunities.