Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer claims that the state has no right to know who donated to his legal defense fund.

According to the Associated Press, the attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, the youngster accused of killing two men and wounded another at a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, balked at a petition filed by prosecutors seeking the names of persons who donated money to Rittenhouse’s legal fund.

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, claimed he had no idea who donated to his defense and is unable to provide names. Richards stated in his response on Monday that who pays him to defend Rittenhouse is unimportant to the state.

In a request filed last week, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that it was vital to ensure that no donors were included in the jury pool for Rittenhouse’s trial. Rittenhouse became a martyr to conservatives after his arrest last summer, who portrayed him as a patriot and donated millions of dollars to his legal defense.

Rittenhouse was also able to post $2 million bail thanks to the donations. The prosecution requested that the court order Rittenhouse to turn over the names of anybody who paid to his defense or bond, as well as anyone who bought Rittenhouse items through a family-run website.

“It’s conceivable that residents in Kenosha County have contributed to the defendant’s legal defense fund. The Court and the parties have a right to know if any of them are potential jurors in this case,” the motion argues.

“Anyone who has donated money to the defendant’s legal defense funds or purchased merchandise from his family’s website, FreeKyleUSA.com, is objectively biased and should be stricken for cause from serving on the jury in this case,” according to Binger.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Richards responded that Binger’s issue about jury selection can be addressed during the jury selection process. He also said that potential jurors can be asked if they donated to Rittenhouse’s defense.

Prosecutors do not have the legal power to seek such information from the defense, but nothing prevents them from issuing subpoenas to organizations that have raised funds on Rittenhouse’s behalf, according to Richards.

In connection with the protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Rittenhouse is charged with many charges, including homicide. After a white police officer shot Jacob, the protests began.