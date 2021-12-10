Kyle Rittenhouse’s Instagram account was deactivated just days after it was reactivated.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Instagram account has been banned, only days after he was acquitted of all charges for fatally shooting two people and injured another during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

“Hey @instagram, why did you deactivate my account once more?” Friday morning, Rittenhouse posted on Twitter.

"Hey @instagram, why did you deactivate my account once more?" Friday morning, Rittenhouse posted on Twitter.

"I done nothing wrong on Instagram." Why can't I use my account?!" he enthused, displaying screenshots of his deactivated account.

It comes after the Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Fund, also known as FreeKyleUSA, tweeted links to Rittenhouse's official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts on Monday in an attempt to "put an end to all the phony #KyleRittenhouse social media profiles." According to the website of FreeKyleUSA, which is run by his mother Wendy Rittenhouse, "Instagram has been validated and is now live."

In a tweet, the 18-year-old said, “Yes, and you can follow me on Facebook @ThisIsKyleRittenhouse.”

Rittenhouse’s first Instagram post was a video of him on the first day he met his service dog.

“Milo, Kyle’s service dog, is his best buddy,” the caption read. “Kyle and Milo met in January on a chilly, snowy day, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.” “Milo has been a source of unconditional love, strength, and stability for Kyle for nearly a year. This is when they first met.” The same video appears to have been shared on his Facebook and TikTok accounts. At the time of writing, the teen’s Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts were still active.

Instagram has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

It also comes on the heels of Facebook’s decision to lift limitations on users sharing comments of praise for Rittenhouse.

“We rolled back the limits we had in place after the Kenosha verdict that prevented search results from returning information connected to key phrases like Kyle Rittenhouse,” said Andy Stone, a representative for Facebook’s parent company Meta, in a statement.

