Kyle Rittenhouse’s Crying Video Has Been Viewed 2.3 Million Times

A video of Kenosha murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse crying on the stand has been viewed more than 2.3 million times online.

The 18-year-old testified in the disputed case for the first time on Wednesday, and the proceedings had to be stopped when Rittenhouse began hyperventilating throughout his testimony.

While telling the jury about the events leading up to his killing of Joseph Rosenbaum in August 2020, the defendant began to cry. Later that night, during Black Lives Matter rallies in the Wisconsin city, Rittenhouse shot and killed Antony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse spoke about how demonstrator Joshua Ziminski approached him with a pistol in his hand, forcing him to drop a fire extinguisher he was carrying to assist put out fires that broke out during the protests.

Rittenhouse later stated that he intended to “get out of that scenario,” but that he was unable to do so.

“I peek over my shoulder and see Mr. Rosenbaum running from my right side, cornering me…in front of me with Ziminski…there were people…”

Rittenhouse was unable to speak at this time due to hyperventilation, causing his lawyer, Mark Richards, to encourage him to “take a deep breath, Kyle.”

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder of Kenosha County then suggested that the hearing be adjourned for ten minutes.

Kyle Rittenhouse sobs during his deposition pic.twitter.com/ZyIn1pt6Za

November 10, 2021 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar)

When Rittenhouse’s testimony resumed, the 18-year-old claimed that he never planned to murder anyone that night in Kenosha and that he was simply acting in self-defense, a position that has been a central theme in the trial.

Rittenhouse testified that he shot Rosenbaum when he lunged at him and placed his hand on the semi-automatic rifle’s barrel. After being struck with a skateboard, the defendant claimed he fired at Huber before turning around and firing at Grosskreutz because he was aiming a pistol at his head.

Rittenhouse stated, “I meant to stop the folks who were attacking me.” “I did everything I could to protect myself from the individual who was attacking me.”

“I had no idea it was going to kill them, but I had to use lethal force to put an end to the threat.”

During the course of the trial, prosecutor Thomas. This is a condensed version of the information.