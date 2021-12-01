Kyle Rittenhouse’s AR-15 is being dismantled, and he claims he “wants nothing to do with it.”

Kyle Rittenhouse stated that the AR-15-style rifle he used during the Kenosha riots is being destroyed.

After a topic emerged regarding Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger pointing an AR-15 at the jurors during the trial, he revealed he wanted to destroy the gun during an interview with “The Charlie Kirk Show” on Tuesday.

“This is your gun, right?” questioned Jack Posobiec, an alt-right activist who had been covering the case’s specifics.

“That’s my rifle,” Rittenhouse replied, “and we’re having it destroyed right now because we don’t want anything to do with it.”

During the Rittenhouse’s trial, Binger had his finger on the trigger while pointing it directly at the jury, as if he was about to shoot it, and questioned whether “this was scary.” It was then made fun of throughout the performance, with the men joking that Binger was “threaten[ing]the jury.” “Pretty much,” Rittenhouse replied, “and that’s Firearms Safety 101.” “The longest dialogue to be out with Rittenhouse currently,” Kirk said of the interview. He then proceeded to quiz Rittenhouse about his personal life.

“You’ve always wanted to help others,” Kirk said to Rittenhouse.

“That is right; my mother was a CNA in a nursing home while I was growing up, and she motivated me to start assisting people.” “I want to be a nurse, a lifeguard, a firefighter EMT cadet, and a police explorer,” Rittenhouse added.

Rittenhouse also discussed why he went to Kenosha during the riots and what it meant to him.

“I go grocery shopping there,” Rittenhouse said. “My best friend Dominic lives there, my father lives there, my entire family lives there.”

“It’s folks who are down to earth,” he added.