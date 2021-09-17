Kyle Rittenhouse wins in court when the judge refuses to allow Proud Boy Links to be used as trial evidence.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who fatally shot two people during a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won a court victory when a judge declined to allow prosecutors to introduce evidence of Rittenhouse’s ties to the white nationalist group the Proud Boys in his trial.

The decision by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday eliminates a line of attack that prosecutors hoped to use during the November trial to show that Rittenhouse was a “chaos tourist” drawn to Kenosha “like a moth to a flame,” as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger put it in court.

Schroeder was considering a number of additional requests on Friday, including whether jurors will be shown a video in which Rittenhouse is said to be talking about wanting to shoot people, according to prosecutors.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Rittenhouse drove 20 miles (32 kilometers) from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha after reading a call on social media for militia to protect businesses. A white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during an altercation as police attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The city was in the midst of several nights of chaotic protests that began after a white police officer shot him during an altercation as police tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down after the shooting.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, and Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, with an AR-style semiautomatic weapon. Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis was also shot, but he survived. All three men, as well as Rittenhouse, were white.

His lawyers claim that Rittenhouse was attacked by all three guys and that he acted in self-defense. The case has been a rallying point for conservatives, who contributed $2 million to Rittenhouse’s bail. Photographs of Rittenhouse smiling with members of the Proud Boys at a Racine Bar in January have been used by Black Lives Matter supporters to depict him as a trigger-happy bigot. Rittenhouse came to Miami days after the encounter at the bar, according to Binger, to grab lunch with the Proud Boys’ national president.

Binger contended that he should be able to argue that Rittenhouse has absorbed the Proud Boys’ mentality and is trying to keep Kenosha violent.

"In one way or another, the majority of the people there were there because of their views.