Kyle Rittenhouse will not be tried again, but the families of the victims will be able to sue in civil court.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of five felony charges stemming from the deadly shootings of two individuals and the injuries of a third during social justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Many people are asking what will happen next for the 18-year-old in terms of legal concerns after the jury’s decision in the closely watched trial.

According to Julie Rendelman, a New York City-based defense attorney and former homicide prosecutor, the “not guilty” ruling effectively lets Rittenhouse to “walk out the door.”

On August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Kyle Huber, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz. Intentional, reckless, and attempted homicide, as well as reckless endangerment, were among the five felony charges filed against him.

The prosecution now has no more charges to bring against Rittenhouse after jurors backed with his attorneys’ claims of self-defense. On Monday, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jury that he had granted the defense’s request to dismiss the allegation of gun possession against Rittenhouse. Prosecutors were likely to have the simplest time proving the misdemeanor charge of possessing a deadly weapon by a person under the age of 18.

The defense team contended that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, acted in self-defense throughout the trial. The jury agreed on Friday.

The jury’s verdict basically ends the Kenosha County district attorney’s case against Rittenhouse, according to Rendelman. “The state could never try him again,” she said. That puts you in double risk.” As a result, unless something drastic happens, Rittenhouse’s criminal legal concerns are likely to be over.

"There's the possibility of a federal offense, such as a hate crime," Rendelman said. "In this case, I'm not sure we'll be able to acquire it." "I don't think it'll happen." "The prosecution has no route of action when there is an acquittal in a criminal trial," Rendelman added. The defense is the only one who does it." "If there is a conviction, the defense can appeal," she noted. Because of double jeopardy, the prosecution cannot appeal if there is an acquittal." "I think there's been a lot of conflicting feelings," Rendelman said of Schroeder, who many observers of the trial claimed was prejudiced in favor of Rittenhouse. I'm going to present all sides of the argument.