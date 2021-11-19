Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of killing two men and injuring one after a jury found him not guilty.

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges by a virtually all-white Wisconsin jury on Friday in the murders of two men and the shooting of another during a demonstration in Kenosha in 2020.

For his conduct on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during protests after the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer, Rittenhouse, 18, was charged with reckless, intentional, and attempted homicide.

On the night of the shooting, the Illinois adolescent, who was also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety, was carrying a tiny medical kit and an AR-15-style weapon.

When he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, his lawyers claimed he was acting in self-defense. According to CNBC, he also badly injured Gaige Grosskreutz, a 26-year-old armed paramedic who was treating protestors that night.

Rittenhouse testified, “I brought the rifle for my protection.” “I didn’t believe I’d have to use the gun to defend myself,” she says. During closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger stated that Rittenhouse relished the “thrill of going around and ordering others what to do, without the fortitude or honor to back it up and without the legal power to do so.” Binger told jurors that Rittenhouse had “brought a gun to a fistfight,” and that he could not claim self-defense against a risk he had created. On the fourth day of the widely watched proceedings, the jury returned a “not guilty” judgment, acquitting Rittenhouse of all charges.

Rittenhouse burst into tears and collapsed in his seat once his verdict was read out. According to The New York Post, he then hugged one of his lawyers, who advised the trembling adolescent to “breathe.”

As of Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers had dispatched 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to Kenosha to be on standby pending the jury’s decision. Protesters have gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, some with megaphones.

