Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed from the jury after making a joke about Jacob Blake’s shooting, which sparked protests.

The judge in charge of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has disqualified a jury who made a joke about Jacob Blake because of fear of prejudice interfering with the case’s outcome.

Rittenhouse has been challenging his sentence on the grounds of self-defense and Second Amendment rights after fatally shooting two individuals and wounded a third at a racial injustice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder discharged a juror who made a joke to a court security guard about Jacob Blake, the man shot by police who prompted the racial riot in Kenosha, before testimony resumed on Thursday.

The jury, a retired white man, refused to repeat the joke for Schroder, according to the Associated Press.

“It is evident that there is an appearance of bias,” Schroder said, “and it would substantially impair the case’s conclusion.”

Finding unbiased jurors in high-profile and highly publicized cases can be difficult.

If convicted in the politically polarizing case, Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a life sentence in prison. The case has sparked fierce debate about self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms, and the racial unrest that erupted across the United States following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases like it.

After rioters ignited fires and looted stores in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting by a white Kenosha officer, Rittenhouse said he went there to safeguard property.

Prosecutors have painted Rittenhouse as the mastermind behind the carnage, while his lawyer claims he acted in self-defense after Rosenbaum attempted to steal his gun and was kicked in the face and beaten in the head with a skateboard by others in the crowd.

As video showed him striding along a street with his gun and shooting at protestors, people scattering and shouting, Rittenhouse, who was sat in the jurors’ line of sight, kept his eyes locked on a desktop screen and showed no expression.

Jurors examined infrared video captured by an FBI surveillance plane nearly 9,000 feet above the location where Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense counsel Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had committed the crime after superimposing colored circles on the footage identifying the motions of the two men below. This is a condensed version of the information.