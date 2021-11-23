Kyle Rittenhouse, Tucker Carlson How to Watch the Interview in Real Time: Live Updates

Following his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse will sit down for an exclusive interview with Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.

On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and additional felony charges.

After fatally shooting two individuals and injuring another during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, Rittenhouse claimed self-defense.

After police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back during an arrest, violence erupted in Kenosha.

Over the course of four days, the jury deliberated for more than 25 hours.

The trial drew widespread attention because it raised issues of race, demonstrations, gun regulation, and bias in the judiciary and media.

In a teaser clip from the Fox News interview, Rittenhouse stated that he is “not a racist person” and that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

How to keep an eye on things Kyle Rittenhouse’s interview with Tucker Carlson Rittenhouse is scheduled to speak with Tucker Carlson of Fox News on Monday night after a jury found him not guilty of five criminal charges.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host’s show, airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET, with Rittenhouse scheduled to appear on Monday, November 22. The interview can be seen on Fox News or FOX Nation, the company’s streaming portal.

Customers of Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirectTV Stream can watch Fox News online if they don’t have access to network television. These services’ monthly subscriptions start at $64.99, with many giving free trials.

“Kyle Rittenhouse was not on trial in Wisconsin. On trial, it was the right to self-defense.” Tonight on @FoxNews at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/DbOTj53D3E November 22, 2021 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) “Kyle Rittenhouse was not on trial in Wisconsin. On trial, it was the right to self-defense “In a clip from the exclusive interview released on Twitter, Rittenhouse told Carlson.

A segment of the interview will run on the Fox News host’s show, and a Tucker Carlson Originals documentary will be released in December on FOX Nation.

