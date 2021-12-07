Kyle Rittenhouse says he regrets going to Kenosha and that killing two people is “nothing to be proud of.”

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch, Illinois, youngster who fatally shot two men and injured another, expressed sorrow for traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.

“If I could go back in time, I wish I never had to take someone’s life,” Rittenhouse stated on an edition of the conservative podcast “You Are Here.”

Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where rioting had erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

“With hindsight being 20/20, going down there definitely wasn’t the best decision,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse was interviewed on “The Charlie Kirk Show” last week on what Kenosha meant to him and why he felt compelled to help preserve the city during the riots. His house in Antioch, Illinois, approximately 20 miles distant from Kenosha.

“I do food shopping there, my best friend Dominic lives there, my father lives there, my entire family lives there.” He described the locals as “down-to-earth.”

After fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Nov. 19, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was shot and injured.

“It’s kind of impressive that out of all the individuals you shot at, you murdered arguably two of the worst on the globe,” Sydney Watson, co-host of “You Are Here,” said Rittenhouse. Watson was alluding to the fact that both Huber and Rosenbaum had criminal records.

“Congratulations,” she responded. “You did a great job.”

“Nothing to be congratulated about,” Rittenhouse added.

“I don’t think I did anything heroic; I just protected myself,” he added.