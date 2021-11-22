Kyle Rittenhouse Refuses to Become a Conservative Poster Boy.

Kyle Rittenhouse has taken steps to separate himself from American conservatives who flocked to him after a Wisconsin jury convicted him.

Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were shot on August 25, 2020, and Rittenhouse, then 18, was found not guilty.

After the jury returned to deliver the decision on Friday, he was also found not guilty of attempted first-degree deliberate homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Following the verdict, a number of Republican and conservative figures applauded it, with lawmakers offering the teenager internships.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) volunteered to arm wrestle Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in order to “have first dibs” on Rittenhouse as an intern.

For #KyleRittenhouse, justice has been served, and he has been entirely exonerated. Obviously, self-defense, as I stated last year.

I’m going to arm wrestle @mattgaetz for Kyle’s internship. https://t.co/kon65IB1d9— Dr. Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) is a Twitter user. 19 November 2021 Following the news of the verdict, far-right author Dinesh D’Souza tweeted a hypothetical scenario that would be “a nightmare for the left.” The text of the November 20 post was as follows: “#KyleRittenhouse’s career path: 1. Intern with @mattgaetz 2. Run for Wisconsin State Representative 3. When he turns 25, he should run for Congress.

Rittenhouse, on the other hand, appears to have distanced himself from Republicans and conservatives eager to capitalize on his celebrity.

He indicated he supports the Black Lives Matter movement in a teaser film for his upcoming appearance with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

He stated, ” “There is no connection between race and this case. It never had anything to do with it. This is a condensed version of the information.