Kyle Rittenhouse liked Andrew Yang, but he’s now ‘trying to stay out of politics,’ according to him.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a member of the “Yang Gang,” went to a rally for former President Donald Trump because he “supports the police,” but now says he wants to stay away from politics.

In a newly-released segment extracted from his recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse, who was cleared last week of all charges relating to him fatally shooting two Black Lives Matter protestors last year, revealed that he was a fan of tycoon Andrew Yang’s political career.

“I’m going to get a lot of flak for this, but before all of this, I was a big Andrew Yang admirer,” Rittenhouse remarked. “I used to be a member of the Yang Gang… He’s a kind guy. But I wasn’t very interested in politics. I knew very little about Trump and even less about Biden.” “I went to a Trump event because Trump supports the cops and is a businessman,” he stated. “I was just a 17-year-old kid, so I didn’t know anything about politics… I liked Andrew Yang a little bit, and I liked his policy a little bit… he was really smart.” When asked if being charged with murder had “changed” his politics, Rittenhouse said he didn’t know, but that he had “been trying to stay out of politics altogether.” “No matter which path I take, there will always be individuals who oppose me,” Rittenhouse remarked. “I think it’s in my best interest for me to stay away from politics because I’m not a politician; I’m simply a person who was assaulted and defended myself.” During a subsequent part of his interview with Carlson, Rittenhouse stated that he was a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that he was “not a racist person” and that “change is needed.” He also stated that he fired his former lawyer Lin Wood for supporting the “insane” pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory as well as bogus accusations of significant election fraud in 2020.

Yang, who was a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 and the mayor of New York earlier this year, is most known for his hallmark idea of Universal Basic Income. In October, he broke away from the Democratic Party to launch The Forward Party, a political action organization that Yang hopes would be successful.