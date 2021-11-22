Kyle Rittenhouse is up against those who ‘want to hurt him,’ according to his mother.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother said Sunday that her son is now dealing with those who “want to hurt him” in the aftermath of his acquittal on Friday, as the adolescent attempts to rebuild his life.

In the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during protests on August 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty of first-degree deliberate homicide and other offenses.

Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense and that he had pled not guilty to all allegations.

Wendy Rittenhouse told Fox News that her son “does have remorse.”

She stated, “It’s not about winning or losing.” “There were two persons that died, and their families have been devastated.” “If this had happened again, he would never have gone down there.” He’d never do such a thing,” she added.

Wendy said her son just wants to attend to school and be a “regular kid,” but that it will be “strange” for him.

“There will be individuals out there who “want to hurt him,” she told the news organization.

“He has to recover, and the other individuals engaged in this have to heal as well, and it’s going to be difficult.”

Her comments come after Mark Richards, the 18-year-lawyer, old’s told Insider that he has received so many death threats that he can’t use his phone.

Richards stated on Saturday that the number of death threats he has received since the verdict is “too high,” adding that he “can’t count” them.

Richards was in charge of Rittenhouse’s defense.

“By the time I got out of the courthouse and started answering my phone yesterday, the first three calls were death threats, so I just stopped,” Richards said.

“I’d want for things to improve, for people to talk to one another instead of fighting,” the attorney continued, “but I don’t see it happening anytime soon.” “I’m reading through my emails, and there are some that are menacing.” Richards had previously stated that he feels his client would no longer be able to reside in Kenosha due to safety concerns, but that he “must carry on with his life as best he can” on Friday afternoon. “In this case, everyone — and by that I mean the prosecution — This is a condensed version of the information.