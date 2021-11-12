Kyle Rittenhouse is defended by Tulsi Gabbard, who calls him a “foolish kid.”

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman, has supported Kyle Rittenhouse, describing him as a “foolish youngster” and criticizing those who have attempted to depict him as a white supremacist in the aftermath of the killings in Kenosha last year.

After shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during Black Lives Matter protests in the Wisconsin city in August 2020, Rittenhouse is on trial for a variety of charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

Gabbard defended Rittenhouse as a “foolish kid” in a tweet on Thursday, the day the defense rested its case in the trial, dismissing those who described the then-17-year-old as an extremist vigilante.

“Rittenhouse was immediately called a white supremacist terrorist by the MSM [mainstream media]and antifa-loving politicians despite the lack of evidence. It’s clear today that he was just a bumbling adolescent who felt compelled to defend people and the town from riots and arsonists because the government had failed to do so “Gabbard sent out a tweet.

Gabbard added in a video that accompanied the tweet: “The prosecutor in the Rittenhouse case clearly did not do his homework before deciding to prosecute. If the government had merely carried out its duty to protect the safety, lives, and property of innocent people, this tragedy would never have occurred.” Rittenhouse was quickly dubbed a white supremacist terrorist by the MSM and antifa-loving politicians despite the lack of evidence. It’s clear now that he was just a bumbling adolescent who felt compelled to defend people and the town from rioters and arsonists because the government had failed to do so. pic.twitter.com/uhjGQtM4y4 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) is a Democratic Representative from Hawaii. 11 November 2021 All claims that racism or white supremacy played a role in Rittenhouse’s decision to travel from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, to join the Kenosha protests, which erupted after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by a white police officer, have been refuted by his defense team.

Rittenhouse was in Kenosha that night, according to the defense, to safeguard the city from the demonstrators and to provide medical help to anybody who may have been hurt during the riot.

At the Kenosha, right-wing militia organizations were found to have fostered violence. This is a condensed version of the information.