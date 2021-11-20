Kyle Rittenhouse is being chastised by a Wisconsin newspaper for his not guilty verdict, claiming that he is “no hero.”

The Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial board slammed the Kyle Rittenhouse ruling, claiming in an editorial published Saturday that the result “wasn’t the message Wisconsin or our nation needed to hear, even if the jury accurately followed the law.”

In the wake of social uproar after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an African American, a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide or other counts in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber last year.

The Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial board commented, “The dismal ruling is certainly to inspire militant persons who wish to take the law into their own hands.”

“If more people carry—and use—firearms on the streets, it might also raise and complicate self-defense claims. That’s a frightening prospect.” According to the op-ed, “”Rittenhouse is no hero,” he said, adding that he “acted like a vigilante” and “didn’t deserve to be let off the hook because of his recklessness.” However, the law, regrettably, favors shooters who claim self-defense. Something has to be done about it.” During the trial, Rittenhouse maintained that when he shot Rosenbaum and Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz in the bicep, he was acting in self-defense. Rittenhouse stated that he traveled to Kenosha to assist in the protection of local businesses that had been destroyed as a result of the unrest.

Rosenbaum, according to the op-ed, “When Rittenhouse shot him, he was acting strangely and aggressively. After Rosenbaum was shot, another victim swung and hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard. The third victim possessed a firearm.” “According to authorities, Rittenhouse was not an innocent bystander, and some of his victims mistook him for an active shooter who needed to be stopped. Rittenhouse was attracting attention from passers-by with his brash and menacing demeanor “According to the editorial,

“The question of whether Rittenhouse had provoked the others was central to the case. What is more offensive than carrying an AR-15 along a crowded street?” Before the jury deliberated on the verdict, the judge overseeing the trial dropped a gun possession allegation against Rittenhouse, according to the article.

According to the newspaper, Wisconsin’s legislation allowing teens to carry firearms for hunting is “so complicated” that Rittenhouse’s lawyers were able “to persuade the judge that Rittenhouse could legally carry his long rifle in an urban area where hunting is prohibited.”

