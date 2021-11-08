Kyle Rittenhouse injured a man who claims he mistook the teen for an active shooter.

Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old man who was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, testified Monday in Rittenhouse’s murder trial that he believed Rittenhouse was an active shooter.

Grosskreutz volunteered as a medic during the demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was present the night Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

According to the Associated Press, he told the court that he drew his own weapon after watching Rittenhouse fatally shot Huber. Grosskreutz claimed that he approached the adolescent with his arms raised, and that he had no intention of shooting him.

“That isn’t the type of person I am. That was not the reason I went out there. That isn’t who I am. And certainly not someone I’d want to emulate “According to the Associated Press, he stated.

Grosskreutz also testified that he believed he would die that night. Corey Chirafisi, Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, later inquired if his client only shot at Grosskreutz after he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse. That was right, according to Grosskreutz, but he never intended to direct his gun at the adolescent.

Grosskreutz was also photographed pointing his gun at Rittenhouse, who was lying on the ground with his weapon pointed up at Grosskreutz.

Prosecutors argue in court that Rittenhouse was the instigator of the night’s violence, while the teenager’s defenders argue that he only acted in self-defense because he was threatened with death.

Grosskreutz said he went to the rally wearing a “paramedic” cap and carrying medical supplies, as well as a loaded weapon, the night of the shootings.

Grosskreutz said that his permission to carry a concealed firearm had expired and that he didn’t have one that night.

“I am a supporter of the Second Amendment. I believe in people’s freedom to keep and bear arms “He explained why he was carrying a weapon. “And that night had been no different than any other. It’s a combination of keys, phone, wallet, and pistol.” On cross-examination, Chirafisi attempted to depict Grosskreutz as lying about the minutes leading up to his shooting, claiming that Grosskreutz was chasing Rittenhouse with his gun drawn.

Grosskreutz stated that he was not pursuing Rittenhouse. This is a condensed version of the information.