Kyle Rittenhouse demands that Joe Biden be held accountable for his anti-Semitic remark.

Kyle Rittenhouse claimed that President Joe Biden had defamed his character in a Twitter post by claiming that he was a white nationalist.

After having all charges against him dropped on Friday, Rittenhouse spoke with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday evening.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Anthony Huber and Joshua Ziminski during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Rittenhouse also injured another individual, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Last Monday, a jury in a U.S. court found Rittenhouse not guilty of murder and that he had acted in self-defense. Reporters questioned President Biden about his reaction after the ruling.

He stated, ” “I just found out about it a few minutes ago, and I didn’t watch the trial.

“I stand with the jury’s decision; the jury system works, and we must follow it.”

Joe Biden attacked Trump in a tweet during the 2020 presidential campaign, accusing him of not disavowing white extremists.

“There’s no other way to state it: on the debate stage last night, the President of the United States refused to repudiate white nationalists,” the tweet continued.

"There's no other way to phrase it: on the debate stage last night, President Trump refused to repudiate white nationalists. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV

30 September 2020

While Biden does not specifically mention Rittenhouse in his tweet, the video attached shows the adolescent carrying his AR-15 semi-automatic assault gun during the Kenosha protests. President Biden has been accused of indicating that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist as a result of the tweet, and Republicans have demanded that he apologize.

After the shooting in Kenosha, Carlson asked Rittenhouse how he felt about President Biden comparing him to a white nationalist.

Rittenhouse’s response was as follows: “If I had one piece of advice for you, Mr. President, it would be to watch the trial again and make sure you grasp the facts before making a statement.

“For him to say something like that is pure malice, defaming my character.”

He went on to say: “It’s actually very amusing that no one can look back at the facts of the case.

"He strayed outside state lines? False. Is he a white nationalist? False. None.