Kyle Rittenhouse claims that the Proud Boys gathering was a’set up.’

Kyle Rittenhouse has denied having any ties to the far-right group Proud Boys, alleging that his encounter with members in a Wisconsin pub was “staged up” by one of his former lawyers.

Rittenhouse said lawyer John Pierce “organized” the meeting at a pub on January 5 to arrange security, speaking days after being acquitted of murder charges.

Soon after pleading not guilty to the accusations against him, Rittenhouse, who had turned 18 two days before, was seen drinking and being serenaded by members of the Proud Boys at Pudgy’s Pub in Mount Pleasant. He was dressed in a t-shirt that read, “Free as f**k.” Rittenhouse also posed for photos while making the OK hand gesture, which has been appropriated by the far-right as a symbol of white supremacist support.

“I didn’t know the OK hand sign was a signal for white supremacy, just like I didn’t know those folks in the pub were Proud Boys,” Rittenhouse said in an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday.

“They were set up for security by my old attorney, who was fired as a result of it, for placing me in circumstances like that, with individuals I don’t agree with, by having them set up for security without informing us their background.” And I would not have said anything if I had known they were Proud Boys.” Pierce has been tagged with a comment.

Prior to his murder trial, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder stated that the prosecution could not attempt to link Rittenhouse to the Proud Boys over the course of the proceedings.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers claim there is no evidence that he has any ties to far-right or white nationalist groups.

“I absolutely don’t believe hanging out with folks who are now known as Proud Boys looked nice.” “I would never do something like that again,” Rittenhouse said on Tuesday.

“When I saw the headlines, I realized they were Proud Boys.” Based on their appearance, I assumed they were just a bunch of construction workers.” President Biden will not apologize for prior remarks tying Rittenhouse to racial supremacy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Biden’s words were questioned by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. This is a condensed version of the information.