Kyle Rittenhouse, according to Bill Maher, has watched too many comic book movies: ‘It’s a Tinderbox.’

Kyle Rittenhouse, the youngster acquitted of charges relating to the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha, had “seen too many comic book movies,” according to TV presenter Bill Maher.

On Friday’s season finale of HBO’s Real Time, Maher and his guests, New Jersey ex-governor Chris Christie and New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, discussed Rittenhouse’s prosecution.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges related to the fatal gunfire during protests in Wisconsin.

He said he shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, in self-defense while carrying an AR-15-type gun that day.

Rittenhouse, according to Maher, went to the rallies, which were spurred by the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake, because he was looking for a fight.

“What about the ramifications?” Maher wondered. “What about the message this sends to all the kids?” As I already stated, I believe this kid has seen far too many comic book movies.” “I think he wants to be a hero, and I think there are a lot of incels out there that want to be heroes as well, so it’s a tinderbox.” He made the comic book analogy during his opening address, telling the audience, “Like all teenage boys, he watches too many comic book movies and believes he can be the Avenger—which is a bad mix with guns.” Maher mentioned recent polls that revealed nearly half of Americans believe a “civil war is likely” during his conversation with his guests. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to tell people that if the police aren’t doing their job, as they weren’t doing it in Kenosha right now, the solution can’t be, then the civilians have complete police powers,” Maher said. The audience erupted in cheers as he made his remarks.

As a former federal prosecutor, Christie said he was watching the trial and recognized that the prosecution had not established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“You can’t modify the laws if you have an objection to them,” he remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.