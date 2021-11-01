Kyle Rittenhouse, a trial judge, thought playing ‘Jeopardy’ with jurors was a good idea.

A trial judge, Kyle Rittenhouse, believed it was a good idea to play ‘Jeopardy’ with the jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder elected to play a game of “Jeopardy” with possible jurors during the jury selection process for Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

Because the selection was delayed due to mysterious technological difficulties, the judge decided to kill time by playing a spoof version of the popular TV quiz show. Many viewers of the trial on Facebook Live thought the judge’s actions were inappropriate.

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial plays ‘Jeopardy’ during technological troubles.

https://t.co/V6ksRHYJVM

“Not to be Confused for 400,” Schroeder remarked. “These are immature or green onions, and they’re on the menu as seafood.” “Scallions,” many potential jurors could be heard saying. “Of course, that’s correct,” Judge Schroeder responded. “How about Famous Women for 200?” Schroeder suggested. “This sprinter set records in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 1988 Olympics.” You might be wondering, “Who is Florence Griffith Joyner?” To the possible jurors, Schroeder stated.

It was a lot of fun to play a 20-minute Jeopardy-style game. Playing the game is a long-standing tradition, according to Schroeder, and only jurors are allowed to react.

The trial of Rittenhouse will be extensively publicized, as his lawyers and supporters think he was acting in self-defense and using his Second Amendment rights to protect himself and his business. His detractors think he’s a trouble-seeking vigilante who should be prosecuted with first-degree murder.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, crossed state boundaries from Illinois to Wisconsin. Following the death of a Black man named Jacob Blake by Kenosha police in August 2020, he shot and killed two people and injured a third at a demonstration.

Rittenhouse faces seven charges in total, including two counts of reckless homicide, one count of first-degree attempted homicide, and possession of a lethal weapon by a child. If convicted, he might spend the rest of his life in prison.

Schroeder told potential jurors that he would select 20 of them to hear the case, then cut the number to 12 for deliberation. He warned potential jurors, “The case has gotten highly political.” Last year, it took part in the electoral campaign. ” Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, with an AR-15 after pursuing him across a parking lot and hurling a plastic bag at him just before midnight on Aug. 25. After that, Rittenhouse was assassinated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.