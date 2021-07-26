KYLE RICHARDS IS ATTACKED BY BEES

Kyle Richards of RHOBH endured a weekend nightmare after stumbling onto a massive beehive. As a result, the star was hospitalized.

WHAT EVER BECAME OF KYLE RICHARDS? HORRIFIC VIDEO OF BEE INCIDENT SHARED BY RHOBH STAR!

Richards shared footage of the terrifying scene on Instagram — we can only imagine how frightening it must have been!

Unbeknownst to many, Richards is allergic to bee stings, making this weekend’s experience less than ideal.

The 52-year-old was at home alone when she came across a beehive, which stung her so terribly that she was rushed to the hospital!

The Real Housewife added on her Instagram story, “My family was not home, and for whatever reason, the people who work for me could not hear me scream for help.”

“My landline was unable to dial 911, and my epi-pen was inoperable.”

Later, the reality star explained, “I relate this experience with you because I occasionally forget to bring my epi-pen with me. I am also not sure why mine did not work. It is critical to search YouTube for instructional videos on how to utilize it. There are numerous types of epi-pens, and each one operates differently.”

Kyle used her Instagram story to warn fans about how frightening the entire situation was.

Seeing herself flee the bee invasion, the star explained, “I can laugh at this video now, but what you can not see is that [the bees]were in my hair and literally chasing me.”

WHAT IS THE RHOBH STAR’S CURRENT STATUS?

Richards’ weekend was undoubtedly memorable – in the worst possible way. Although it appears as though the 52-year-old is doing well these days.

On Monday (July 26th), the TV star posted a fresh-faced image to her Instagram account, captioned it, “The red face is not going away.” Apparently, I may remain like way for a little longer as a result of the bees.”

Kyle also expressed gratitude to critical front-line employees for their assistance in the aftermath of the bee ordeal: “Thank you @lafirestation83 @encinohospitalmedicalcenter for responding so quickly and taking such good care of me.” Including assisting me in overcoming my panic attack. And for having to reassure me again that there were no more bees in my hair.”