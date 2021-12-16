Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have reached an agreement over the team’s handling of sex assault allegations.

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach filed a lawsuit accusing the team of covering up a sexual assault. The lawsuit was settled.

The amount of the settlement has been kept under wraps. After meeting with a mediator to discuss the case, the parties came to an agreement. The meeting included Beach and Danny Wirtz, the franchise’s CEO.

Beach filed a lawsuit against the team, claiming that former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually attacked him during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010, and that the management attempted to cover it up. The Blackhawks commissioned an inquiry, which confirmed the former player’s assertions.

“The Blackhawks hope that this settlement will provide Mr. Beach with some measure of peace and closure,” the team said in a statement. It was ascribed to Beach’s lawyer, Susan Loggans, as well as Danny and Rocky Wirtz, the team’s owners.

The statement continued, “As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain committed in our commitment to ensuring that, going ahead, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect, and integrity in our community.” “We are appreciative for the Blackhawks community’s trust and support, and we pledge to work hard every day to earn and retain that trust.” Aldrich previously pled guilty to sexually assaulting a student at Michigan’s Houghton High School and faced allegations during his time at Miami University in Ohio.

Beach is now a member of the Erfurt Black Dragons of the Oberliga, a German hockey league.

Beach, then a 20-year-old minor-leaguer called up in case the Blackhawks needed aid in the playoffs, and Aldrich, then 27, met on May 8 or 9 in 2010, according to a Jenner & Block report.

Beach said in his lawsuit that Aldrich, a video coach at the time, threatened him with a souvenir baseball bat before forcibly performing oral sex on him and masturbating on the player’s back.

After Chicago advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two weeks later, on May 23, 2010, general manager Stan Bowman, top hockey executive Al MacIsaac, team president John McDonough, executive vice president Jay Blunk, and assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff met with coach Joel Quenneville and mental skills coach Jim Gary to discuss. This is a condensed version of the information.