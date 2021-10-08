Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with executives from industries that use a lot of energy.

To discuss the wholesale gas situation, the Business Secretary will meet with representatives from energy-intensive businesses such as steel and chemicals.

Kwasi Kwarteng, in a Twitter thread on Thursday, provided a “energy update,” emphasizing that safeguarding consumers from rising global gas costs is “his top concern.”

He also stated that he would meet with the Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) on Friday, which comprises steel, chemical, fertilizer, paper, glass, and cement makers.

“The Energy Price Cap is holding back a flood of immediate bill rises,” he stated. This winter, it will remain in situ and at the same level.

“The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has shifted 1.7 million consumers to new suppliers to date.”

“In recent years, we’ve allocated £2 billion to aid industry with energy costs.

“On October 1, we revised gas transmission charges to allow large users to receive a discount of up to 77 percent, depending on distance from entrance points.

The EIUG’s membership consists of trade organisations and customer groups representing the UK’s most energy-intensive industries.

UK Steel, the Chemical Industries Association, the Confederation of Paper Industries, the Mineral Products Association, the British Glass Manufacturers Federation, the British Ceramic Confederation, BOC, Air Products, and the Major Energy Users Council are among the organizations involved.

Despite Mr. Kwarteng’s tweets about the meeting, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has declined to release any additional information.

It comes as researchers expect a 30 percent increase in energy expenses for Britons next year.

According to research firm Cornwall Insight, rising gas costs and the probable collapse of more suppliers could boost the summer energy price cap to roughly £1,660.

The projection is around 30% more than the previous high-water mark of £1,277 set for winter 2021-22, which began in early October.

“With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to hit new highs, successive supplier exits in September 2021, and a new level for the default tariff cap (£1,277 for a typical dual fuel direct debit customer) for Winter 2021-22, the GB energy market remains on edge,” said Craig Lowrey, senior consultant at the firm.”

