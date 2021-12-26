Kwanzaa Quotes That Capture The Spirit Of The Holiday

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration in the United States that takes place from December 26 to January 1 to recognize African roots in African-American culture.

The week-long activities are intended to reinforce African heritage and to convey a cultural message that embodies the finest of what it means to be African.

Kwanzaa was developed in 1966 during the Black Freedom Movement by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a renowned professor of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach. In response to the Watts Riots in Los Angeles in 1965, he created this holiday to bring African-Americans together as a community.

Nguzo Saba is a set of seven ideals that are celebrated during the festival. Unity, self-determination, collaborative labour, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith are all examples of this.

Feasts, or karamu, are part of the festivities, which also include music, dancing, poetry, and tales.