Kwanzaa 2021: African-American Holiday Quotes, Prayers, Blessings, and Greetings

Professor Maulana Karenga founded the Kwanzaa holiday in 1966 as an annual celebration of African-American culture.

Every year, the holiday is observed from December 26 to January 1 and provides a unique opportunity for meditation, memory, recommitment, and reaffirmation for the African American community.

The seven African Heritage ideals of Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective effort and responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economy), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani are all celebrated during the week-long holiday celebration (Faith).

There are various prayers and inspirational statements that can be shared with people during Kwanzaa celebrations. During the holidays, consider sharing these AZQuotes and Cosmopolitan quotes: During the Kwanzaa celebration, share these seasonal blessings: The following is a Kwanzaa prayer that can be recited: Thank you, gracious God, Giver of Life, for your numerous blessings and the beauty of the abundant Earth.