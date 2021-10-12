KVD Beauty foundation balm is described as “absolute magic” by Boots customers.

Customers at Boots have praised a “pure magic” foundation balm that has also received attention on TikTok.

Boots is a well-known and well-liked high-street cosmetics retailer with a comprehensive range of beauty and skincare basics, self-care items, accessories, gifts, and more.

Along with its own lines, the company carries a variety of high-end brands as well as budget-friendly selections.

By remodeling the bathroom with eBay, Amazon, and B&M discounts, a DIY novice saves £843.

On Boots’ website, a foundation balm has received a slew of five-star reviews.

KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm is a moisturizing, buildable foundation balm with a “lightweight, long-wear consistency and a fresh matte finish,” according to the site description. It’s packaged in 100% recyclable materials.

In addition to being noncomedogenic, which means it doesn’t clog pores, InstagramGood Apple “minimizes the appearance of pores and offers skin a smooth, healthy look.” It’s highlighted on Boots’ website’s “trending on social” section.

The cruelty-free and vegan foundation balm has been hailed online for providing “excellent coverage,” with one customer labelling it “pure magic.”

“This is amazing foundation,” one customer commented in a review on Boots’ website. It provides complete coverage, lasts all day, and is light on my skin.” “Amazing vegan makeup!” exclaimed another reviewer, who added, “Love it!” My skin feels so good! I really like how it’s cruelty-free; it’s absolutely my sort of makeup!” “This is the very BEST coverage in face makeup that I’ve ever used,” stated shopper Francis in his review, which he named “pure magic.” It’s pure magic. When I use this, my skin becomes instantaneously smooth and perfect. “This is my very favorite piece of makeup!” “Great coverage,” said a fourth, who dubbed theirs “new favorite.” My fine lines did not settle in. Throughout the day, I looked great. Like other more expensive foundations I’ve tried, it didn’t break up on my chin and nose. My skin is dry and mature, and it gets oily during the day.”

“I love this foundation!” said another. It lasts longer than any other foundation I’ve tried. I’m always informed that my skin looks great in it, and I’m always curious as to why. “The summary comes to an end.”