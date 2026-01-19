Kudos and Knocks: Has Nigeria Finally Solved the ASUU Crisis?

The long-running battle between Nigeria’s government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reached a new chapter with a deal aimed at ending years of labor unrest. But does the agreement, which promises improved pay and service conditions, go far enough to address the deep-rooted challenges facing Nigerian universities? The answer may lie beyond paychecks.

Government and ASUU Reach Agreement

After a series of devastating strikes that left university calendars in disarray, a breakthrough has been made between the Nigerian government and ASUU. The union, which represents academic staff across the country’s universities, has secured a deal promising better service conditions. The centerpiece of the agreement is a substantial pay rise for university professors and academic staff, aimed at restoring morale within the sector.

While the increase in pay has been met with approval, critics argue that the issue is far more complex than simply raising wages. Wole Olaoye, in his reflective piece, acknowledges the significance of the salary hike but highlights a growing concern: the structural rot within Nigeria’s universities remains largely unaddressed. From crumbling laboratories and overcrowded dormitories to serious allegations of sexual harassment linked to the notorious “sex for grades” scandals, these deep-seated problems continue to plague the system.

Raising Salaries Is Not Enough

The pay rise, while necessary, is only a short-term fix for the larger issue at hand, says Olaoye. He emphasizes that Nigeria’s higher education crisis is a multifaceted one. Improving salaries, though a step in the right direction, does little to address the inadequate infrastructure and persistent ethical challenges that have beset Nigerian universities for years. Without significant investments in physical infrastructure and a commitment to curbing corruption and misconduct, the quality of education will remain compromised.

The situation is drawing parallels with other African nations, particularly Kenya, where similar challenges related to university funding and infrastructure are beginning to surface. With Kenyan universities also grappling with issues like outdated facilities, overcrowded classrooms, and rising student protests, the Nigerian model of addressing academic strikes with salary boosts may offer little more than a temporary reprieve.

The agreement between the Nigerian government and ASUU represents a significant moment for both sides. But as the sector prepares for the long road ahead, the true test will be whether this deal marks the beginning of a comprehensive overhaul or if it simply delays the inevitable, allowing the rot to fester beneath the surface.