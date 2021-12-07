Kshama Sawant of Seattle is facing a recall that could serve as a litmus test for the liberal city.

Kshama Sawant, Seattle’s longest-serving City Council member, faces a recall election on Tuesday that might reveal whether the city’s left-wing influence is waning.

Sawant, a 48-year-old Indian immigrant, entered politics in 2012 as a member of the Socialist Alternative. She has publicly advocated for policies such as rent control and a reduction in police expenditure.

Many people credit her pressure on business leaders and the city’s former mayor for Seattle’s decision to raise the minimum wage to $15.

The recall referendum relates to a number of allegations leveled against Sawant. The first is a minor campaign funding infraction for which Sawant has already been fined.

Then there’s the fact that Sawant led protestors to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s home, despite the fact that her address is protected by state law. Sawant denied leading the protest, despite being a participant.

Finally, the ballot question concerns Sawant allowing Black Lives Matter activists into City Hall against COVID-19 prohibitions. She confirmed this and defended her action, claiming that they were only there for an hour and that it was vital for them to be seen in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The recall is being viewed as a further test of whether the left is retreating in one of the most liberal cities in the United States. In November, pro-business politicians won a council seat and the mayorship.

She has had a huge impact on the tone and direction of Seattle politics since she first entered politics in 2012, when she campaigned for state representative but lost. The next year, Sawant was elected to the City Council.

The movement to recall Sawant is being led by Henry Bridger II.

Bridger stated, “She literally blasts anybody who don’t agree with her.” “You become the adversary if you don’t agree with her beliefs. You’re referred to as a conservative Republican. You’ve been labeled a racist. You’re being pushed about and bullied.” The city’s attitude to homelessness, police reform, taxation, and other critical concerns is at stake.

Sawant has advocated for rent control, reduced police funding, and increased taxes on rich incomes like Amazon in order to fund affordable housing, schools, and community services.

However, state law prohibits Seattle and other communities from enacting rent control. A federal appeals court ruled last month. This is a condensed version of the information.