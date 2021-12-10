Kristina Lawson, the head of the California Medical Board, claims that anti-vaxxers followed her to work.

Kristina Lawson, the president of California’s medical board, reported on Twitter on Wednesday that she was followed from her home to her office at a law firm on Monday, and that a white SUV parked opposite from her in a garage near her office. When she returned to her car at the end of the day, four males stepped out of the car and confronted her in the dark parking garage with anti-vaccine questions and video equipment.

Lawson said the guys “saw my daughter drive herself to school and watched me go out of my house, get in my car, and take my two kids to school” from the automobile parked outside her home that morning.

She claimed she called police in Walnut Creek, California, who later informed her that the guys had simply intended to interview Lawson. According to Lawson, the men never contacted the medical board or the law company where she works to set up an interview, instead choosing to ambush her in the garage alone.

The individuals identified themselves as representatives of America’s Frontline Doctors, a right-wing medical group known for spreading false information on the Coronavirus, such as dubious treatments and anti-vaccine remarks.

Simone Gold, the group’s public face and a Beverly Hills physician, was arrested on Jan. 6 for her role in the Capitol insurgency.

Following the incident, Bill Prasifka, the executive director of the medical board, openly backed Lawson and stated that members of the board would not be intimidated.

Prasifka stated in a statement that board members had been “advised to remain cautious to their surroundings and issued security reminders.”

Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut Creek who was named to the board by former Gov. Jerry Brown, claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that she became concerned on Monday after seeing persons in a white SUV parked near her house and seeing a drone near the property.

“When I noticed someone flying a drone over my house and a mystery white truck parked outside my property, I became frightened.” “My worry evolved to terror later that day,” she stated in a statement.

"I arrived in the dark parking garage behind my building and had four males rush at me, jumping out," Lawson continued.