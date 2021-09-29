Kristi Noem’s meeting with state employees and her daughter will be investigated by lawmakers and the attorney general.

South Dakota lawmakers and the state attorney general plan to look into a meeting between Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter, and state employees last year.

The state personnel in attendance handled an agency that decided to deny Noem’s daughter’s application to become a licensed real estate appraiser. According to the Department of Labor and Regulation, the application was not denied when Noem summoned the state official in charge of her daughter’s application to her office. Kassidy Peters, the daughter, reportedly received her certification four months later, on Nov. 25, 2020.

South Dakota politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, have expressed interest in learning more about what transpired during the meeting. When the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee meets at the end of October, state Sen. Kyle Schoenfish said the topic will be discussed.

Noem, a Republican, called an Associated Press piece on the meeting published earlier this week an attempt to smear her family.

The committee is still working out the details of how it will approach the matter, according to Schoenfish, a Republican. The scope of the investigation will ultimately be determined by Republicans, who have a supermajority in the Legislature.

The state official in charge of the department was allegedly persuaded to retire by Noem’s cabinet secretary a week after Peters acquired her license. Sherry Bren, a state employee, was finally paid $200,000 by the state to drop an age-discrimination case and leave her employment.

The governor’s office declined to comment on what was said at the meeting when asked by the Associated Press. Her spokesman, Ian Fury, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation by the Legislature on Wednesday. Previously, he characterized the initial revelation as a political smear campaign against the governor.

“Can you tell me particularly what was discussed in that meeting?” According to Democratic Representative Linda Duba, the meeting would have been “very threatening” for the state staffer in charge of Peters’ application.

Rep. Randy Gross, the committee’s vice chair, said he wasn’t going to speculate on what happened because he wanted to hear from Noem’s administration to receive “a reliable sequence of activities or incidents.”

