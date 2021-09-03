Kristi Noem orders a $9,500 desk with a gun drawer from the state prison work program.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem bought a $9,000 desk with a weapons drawer and leather inserts from a state prison work program.

According to the governor’s spokesman Ian Fury, the black walnut desk initially cost $5,000 to $6,000 before upgrades. He pointed out that the pricey desk will not be paid for by taxpayers because Noem ordered it for herself.

While a human resources investigation into charges that supervisory correctional officers sexually assaulted employees and that staff morale was low, Noem removed the director of Pheasantland Industries, the prison employment program, in August.

Noem had promised sweeping changes to the state’s jail institutions just a month prior.

She stated, “We are looking at examining every single policy.”

Her new personalized desk is part of her effort to “ensure” that the state has the “strongest pro life laws,” she stated on Twitter on Thursday.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the pro-life Texas law, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to conduct an immediate review of the new TX law and current South Dakota laws to ensure we have the strongest pro-life laws on the books in SD,” Noem said on the platform.

September 2, 2021 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem)

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Brass embossing and a footstool are among the other additions to Noem’s personalized, personal workstation.

The bill had increased to $9,000 following the renovations, according to Dakota News Now, citing unnamed prison officers. The improvements included lengthening the length of the workstation to 100 inches to allow two persons to work side-by-side at the desk. Prison officials, according to the anonymous prisons officers, had requested a $3,000 discount on the payment.

Fury contested the governor’s claim to a discount. He stated that Noem will pay the entire ultimate bill.

He claimed that the order had always been a private buy. This is a condensed version of the information.