Kristi Noem Defends Herself She stepped in to help her daughter get her appraiser license approved by the state.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem denied interfering in her daughter Kassidy Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license.

In a YouTube video, Noem added, “I never once asked for special treatment for Kassidy.” “She’s my daughter, and I’m proud of her,” says the father. I taught her to take charge of her own life.”

Noem met with Peters and the state official who was supervising her daughter’s application in July of 2020. Prior to the meeting, the Department of Labor and Regulation had attempted to revoke Peters’ license. According to the department, Peters got her accreditation as a residential appraiser four months later, in November 2020.

In the video posted Friday, Noem made no mention of the July 2020 meeting in her office or the fact that the agency had signaled it would deny the license. Noem argued that Peters had satisfied the same qualifications as other appraisers, claiming that he had completed 200 hours of classroom training and more than 1,500 hours of experience over the course of a year.

The state official in charge of the department was allegedly encouraged to retire by Noem’s Cabinet secretary a week after Peters acquired her license. Sherry Bren, a state employee, was finally paid $200,000 by the state to drop an age discrimination case and leave her employment.

The state’s attorney general is investigating the incident, as are Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Until the publication of the film, Noem had made only a few statements regarding the meeting, describing the Associated Press piece as a political attack and claiming that she did not seek special treatment for her daughter.

The Department of Labor and Regulation has turned down an Associated Press request for records of agreements between the agency and Peters that would reveal how Peters’ application evolved and whether her work samples satisfied federal standards.

Despite the fact that those records state they are open to public examination, the department’s attorney said they were excluded. Later, an appeals court determined that the agency was correct in refusing the records.

The department’s decision to suppress the data, however, enraged Brad Johnson, a Watertown appraiser.

