Krazyhouse, a Liverpool nightclub, is due to reopen for one night only this month.

Electrik Warehouse took over the venue after it closed in 2018.

For years, the popular club was a mainstay of Wood Street’s nightlife, with a diverse choice of music genres distributed across numerous floors. Metal, indie, pop-punk, and chart music would be played at the club, guaranteeing that there was something for everyone.

The three floors of music will return for ‘The Krazyhouse Reunion,’ complete with some of the club’s original DJs. Nick Burke will perform a set of metal songs, while Mike Maher, Gary Range, and Phil Hunter will occupy the ‘indie’ floor.

The line-up also includes pop music DJs Grenno and Glenn Wilkinson, as well as Paul Barrow on the pop-punk floor.

Everything that was loved about The Krazyhouse will be brought back for the reunion, including the decor and drink specials.

On Sunday, August 29th, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the Krazyhouse Reunion will take place. Although advance tickets are already sold out, organizers have stated that tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event.