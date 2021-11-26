Kostas Tsimikas has an incredible Liverpool record, but he can’t compete with Naby Keita.

There are some statistics and bits of football trivia that, no matter how many times you read them, appear to be inaccurate.

After Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Arsenal at Anfield last weekend, a good example of this emerged. Kostas Tsimikas played the whole 90 minutes in place of Andy Robertson, and the Greek left-back added four goals to his personal goal difference for the 2021/22 season.

Tsimikas, it turns out, has been doing this kind of thing a lot lately. The Reds have scored a total of 20 goals without surrendering any in the 698 minutes he has spent on the pitch this season in all competitions.

A 20-0 score in the aggregate? That couldn’t possibly be correct, can it? And yet it is, with Tsimikas not the only player who has put up identical figures this season or in previous campaigns.

The former Olympiakos man was part of the team that won 3-0 against Norwich and 2-0 against Burnley to start the season. He was on the pitch for the first two goals of the League Cup victory at Carrow Road, and he played the full 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace (assisting the second himself).

After replacing Robertson, Liverpool added a fifth goal at Watford, and he then played in another League Cup victory, this time at Preston. Tsimikas added a 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid to his resume, and he was on hand to see Thiago Alcantara’s incredible goal against Porto.

It indicates that for every 90 minutes played, he has a personal goal differential of +2.58. ( per FBRef ). While no one in the squad with at least as much playing time can match that record or score as many goals without conceding, several players have a superior pro-rata goal difference.

During the first 90 minutes of Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool career, the Reds have scored 15 goals while conceding two, giving the French defender a +2.60 goal differential per 90 minutes.

Thanks to Liverpool’s goals, James Milner presently has a +2.83 record, while Naby Keita has a +3.45 record. “The summary has come to an end.”